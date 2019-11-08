Robert D. Korzen, 87, of Stafford, passed away on November 4, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Bob was born in Donegal, Pa. to Joseph and Sophia Korzen on July 28, 1932. He married Joanne Suckenik Korzen in 1957. Bob was a pillar to the community since 1975 with The Green Scene Landscaping and helped beautify Northern Virginia. He was also a veteran of Korean War serving in the Army. Survived by children Robert Korzen (Jennifer), James Korzen (Laura), Joseph Korzen (Kelly) and Gregory Korzen; grandchildren Jordan, Breanna, Finnigan, Zane, Kaia and Fiona Korzen; and brother, Ronald Korzen. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Sophia Korzen; wife Joanne Suckenik Korzen; brother Frank Korzen; and two sisters Emily & Stella Korzen. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, November 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 12 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.