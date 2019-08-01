Linda Kozokas, 71, of Stafford passed away on July 27, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Linda is survived by her daughter Angela; 2 sons Christopher and Jason Kozokas; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ignatius Kozokas and her granddaughter Ashley Strickland. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 6-8pm and on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2-3pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 3pm in our chapel at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com