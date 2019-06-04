Doris A. Kube, 90, of Atlanta passed away on June 2, 2019. She was born in Spotsylvania County, Virginia on May 28, 1929 to the late Alene and Dick Altman. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and animal lover. She worked many years at Fern Creek Elementary School in Orlando, FL making sure the children had a daily hot meal and warm hug. Doris was preceded in death by her mother, Alene Altman; her father, Dick Altman; her sisters, Phyllis Altman and Faye Altman; and her brothers, Merritt Altman and Tucker Altman. She is survived by her children, Kathy Kube and Frank Kube (Clarissa); her grandchildren, Candace, Nicole and Zachary Kube; her siblings, Kay Gentry (Walter), Alfred "Zip" Altman (Shirley), Roy Altman (Virginia), Ward Altman (JoAnn), Ranny Altman (Debbie), Reese Altman (Patricia); and many nieces and nephews. A family funeral service will be held graveside at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville, GA, with Rev. Lane Sumner officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019 at Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests donations in Doris' memory to your local Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals or Humane Society. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowells.com