Violet M. "Lil Flower" Kugler, 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Violet was born in Waukegan, IL to Ailie and Frank Rules. She met her husband, 1st Sgt William H. "Bill" Kugler, USMC (Retired) while he was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago, IL. Tours of duty included Camp Lejune, NC; Camp Smith, Oahu, HI; Headquarters Marine Corps; and Paris Island, SC. Violet learned the hula while she was living in Hawaii. She danced with the Hawaiian State Society, when living in Springfield. While in South Carolina she was a Cub Scout den mother for two years. Violet was an accomplished pianist and accompanist for her high school and church choir, as well as several soloists. Over the years, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. When her husband retired, they moved to Goldvein where she assisted in taking care of quarter horses and miniature horses. Violet retired from civil service in the Federal Government after over 20 years, 15 of which were at Quantico Marine Corps base in Quantico, VA. Survivors include her sons Mark (Sharon) and Rodd (Karen) residing in VA; a sister Jean of Port Lucie, FL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that all brought enormous joy to her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Donald and Howard; son, Grant; and her husband, Bill. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle, VA 22172, or to the SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.