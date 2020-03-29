William H. "Bill" Kugler, 1st Sgt USMC (Retired), 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Bill was born to Edgar and Nellie Kugler on August 22, 1935. He was a graduate of Galva High School, in Galva, IL. Bill was a Vietnam veteran and a member of the Morrisville VFW. After his retirement he worked at Roxbury Mills, Rappahannock Volkswagen and Audi, Possum Point Power Station (as a security officer), and the Gauntlet Golf course. He enjoyed restoring old tractors, Playing golf, riding horses, and his Harley motorcycle. He is survived by his sons Mark (Sharon) and Rodd (Karen); his sister, Ethel Clark of Roundup, MT; and a half-sister, Becky Wabkur of Independence, MO. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet; and son Grant. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle, VA 22171. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.