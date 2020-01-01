Michael Kulp, 62, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mike was the most laid back and fun loving man you would ever meet. He loved to travel and spend time with his family and especially his grandkids. He is survived by his father, Ralph Kulp; wife Susan Kulp; sister Debbie Adkins; brother Mark Kulp; two children; and seven grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
