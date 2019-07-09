Josephine S. Kuser, 86, of Spotsylvania, started her new life in heaven on Friday, July 5, 2019. Josephine was born on May 21, 1933 in Liberty, Ky. to Edward Bruce and Lena Ray Turner. Josephine was a faithful member of Goshen Baptist Church, loving and serving God in any role needed. She loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son David (Charlene); daughter Donna Wilkerson (J.P.); a brother, Harold Turner of Middletown, Ohio; four grandchildren Grant and Lindsey Kuser, John Wilkerson, and Melody Cooper (Ryan); two great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Makinley Boutwell; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Rd. Spotsylvania, Va. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.