Irene Kuykendall, 97, of Spotsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Irene was born in West Virginia, the daughter of two school teachers. This early exposure to education instilled a lifelong enjoyment of reading. After she graduated from Webster County High School, she continued her education at Fairmont College, where she earned her teaching certificate. A few years later, World War II broke out, and in a "burst of patriotic zeal", she became a "Rosie the Riveter". She worked special jobs for the military in everything from electric welding to airplane manufacturing. After the war, she returned to West Virginia and took a job as a 4-H club agent. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Arthur G. Kuykendall. Now an Army wife, Irene resigned her job to follow her husband on his post assignments. Once Arthur retired from the service, she decided to further her education at Frostburg State College. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1966 and began to teach in the Cumberland, MD. area. She retired after a long career teaching middle school. She enjoyed quilting and even has the honor of having one of her quilts hang in the Maryland State House. Irene's greatest joy throughout her life was her family. She is survived by a son, Jim Kuykendall (Carolyn), two daughters-in-law, Linda Kuykendall and Meredith Kuykendall; nine grandchildren, Arthur, John, Jennifer, Dwayne, Joshua, Sarah, Andrew, Fiona and Robert; six great-grandchildren, Corinne, Mirabelle, Rylee, Grayson, Oqsa, and Greyson, with one more on the way; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and other loving extended family. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Kuykendall, two sons, Patrick and Mark Kuykendall, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Kuykendall. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Raptor Conservancy of Virginia at raptorsva.org. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.