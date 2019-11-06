Capt. Frank "Jerry" Jerome Kyttle of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Jerry was born in Washington, DC on March 28, 1944. He graduated from Xavier High School and received a degree in psychology from University of Miami, from which he received two scholarships and special award. During his time at the University, he belonged to Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He also was a member of Columbia Society D.C. Sons of the American Revolution and Mayflower Descendants. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, reading, and collecting historical memorabilia. Jerry actively served in the U.S. Army for over 8 years, a majority of which was spent in Germany. He was a decorated Veteran of the Vietnam War. Jerry also was a member of the Fredericksburg VA Elks Lodge #875. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Joseph Kyttle; mother, Marian Elise Lauther; and stepbrother, Jimmy. He is survived by the love of his life, Nora Cantwell; his daughter, Vivian Ruiz; son-in-law, Edward Ruiz; grandchildren, Cheyenne and Aiden Ruiz; and stepson, James Anderson. The family will gather for a private memorial tribute at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Xavier High School (xavierhs.org). Online condolences may be expressed to his family at vacremationservice.com.