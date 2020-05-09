On Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 Edward (Eddie) LaBelle passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50. He was born in 1969 to Edward & Alberta LaBelle. As a child he enjoyed baseball and had the pleasure of attending the Little League World Series. He has 2 amazing children, Lauren & Kaleb, and a partner of 25 years, Stephanie. He had many passions including golf and spartan races, but what he loved most was spending time with his children. He was also a business owner and took great pride in his creations at work. Eddie was preceded in death by his father Edward H. LaBelle. He is survived by his partner Stephanie, 2 children Lauren(Michael), Kaleb, mother Alberta, sister Heather, sisters-in-law Tina & Jennifer, nephew Austin, niece Trinity, nephews Ryan & Nathan, niece Ava, and great nephew Colton. A service will be held at a future date when all family and friends can get together to celebrate his life.
