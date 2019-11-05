Joan Marie Lacy, 82, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her son's home in Bumpass. Mrs. Lacy retired from First Virginia Bank and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and was a long time Elvis fan. Mrs. Lacy lived happily at Falls Run Community with many friends. Survivors include her children, James R. Lacy, Jr. (Linda M.) and Michael B. Lacy (Linda K.); grandchildren Jimmy, Beth, Michael and Doug; and great-grandchildren Abby, Sam, Annabelle and Lucille. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Shannon. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mount Comfort Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.