Darlene L. Ladd's journey began on March 30, 1957 in Prince George County, Maryland and she met her Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was a resident of Colonial Beach and is survived by her beloved husband, Lanny D. Ladd, whom she adored; her mother, Jeannie Ferguson; her three sisters, Debbie Matthews; Rachel Jacobs (Roger) and Diana Martin (Domenic), all of which she was very proud of; Dar was an amazing wife, but even more, she was an amazing mother to Jess (Kris) and Kat (Richard); stepmother to Kimberly Renee Bevard and Kelly Ladd. She also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren; five great grandbabies and many nieces and nephews. Dar was preceded in death by her father, Jack Ferguson and her brother in law, Donald Matthews. She had a passion for cooking, gardening, making jewelry, reading, music, dancing, her friends and always finding a way to put a smile on your face. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 2:00 pm in the Colonial Beach chapel of Storke Funeral Home, 131 3rd Street, Colonial Beach.