Virginia (Jenny) Lee Lamb, born March 7, 1957 in Montgomery County, Maryland passed on December 9, 2019 at the Spotsylvania Regional Hospital from complications of diabetes. Jenny is survived by her husband Richard Lamb of 29 years, her daughter Jessica Fairweather, son-in-law Danny and two grandchildren, Gage, 14 and Cooper, 4, three sisters and one brother. Jenny loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved reading and garden. A memorial service will be held at Bay Area Community Church on December 16, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.