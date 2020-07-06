Jean Lambert, 95, of Stafford passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Hughes Home. Jean worked for C&P Telephone as a telephone operator, worked for the IRS, and later retired from the United States Postal Service. She loved gardening and took pride in her flower garden. Jean was recognized by her local post office for writing letters back to children who wrote to Santa. Survivors include her children, James M. Lambert (Maryanne), Linda Ritchie (Greg), and Barbara Sweeney (Russell); grandchildren Katie Boone, Bradley Ritchie, Erin Linde, and Joe Sweeney; great-grandchildren Emily, Brock, Calvin, Olivia, Abby, Zach, and Peyton; siblings Helen, Kitty, and Fred Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Lambert, Jr. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stafford Rescue Squad or to New City Fellowship. 200 Prince Edward Street Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
