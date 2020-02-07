Catherine Diane Lampert, 71, of Spotsylvania died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 22, 1948 in California to the late Roy and Vernon Hoback. She is survived by three children, Michealle Hovey (Craig), Melanie Lewis, and Todd Lampert (Vince); three brothers; eight grandchildren, Joshua Hovey (Jessica), Michael Hovey, Emily McKnight (Justin), Daniel Hovey, Andrew Hovey, Hunter Lampert, Macenzie Lewis, Hannah Lewis, and 11 great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was always found in time spent with her children and their families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters. Services are incomplete at this time. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
