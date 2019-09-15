William Everett Lampert, 75, of Spotsylvania, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Everett was retired from a 30-year career with WUSA Channel 9 News, where he started as a motorcycle newsreel courier, working his way up to camera operator then finishing his career as master controller. Survivors include his children, Connie Green (Brian), Anthony Beverly (Brenda), Kim New (Mitch), Sharen Pitts, and James Lampert (Lisa); twelve grandchildren, Kristen, Taylor, Amanda, Kaleigh, Kimberly, Melissa, Sara, Rebecca, Corey, David, Brandon, and Apryl; eight great-grandchildren; and brother Stephen Lampert. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosalee and his parents Bill and Joy Lampert. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jim Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.