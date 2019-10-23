Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG. * WHERE...SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO RAPIDLY CHANGING AND LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&