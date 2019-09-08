Katherine Ursula "Kathy" (nee Brown) Lanning, wife, mother, and grandmother died on August 21, 2019 after a three-year battle with cancer and its side effects. Kathy was born on April 23, 1948 and grew up in the Bronx, NY. During the 1950s and early 1960s, she attended parochial schools in her Catholic parish of St Nicholas of Tolentine. After he was commissioned an Ensign in the Navy, Kathy married her husband Kenneth V. Lanning in her Bronx parish church on June 10, 1967. After Ken became an FBI agent in 1970, they spent the next 30 years assigned to FBI offices in St. Louis, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. Kathy and her family lived for the last 40 years in Manassas, Nokesville, and Spotsylvania, VA. Kathy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ken, her daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Mike Seina, her grandson Max Seina, her son Rick Lanning and his wife Christi Hetrick, her grandsons Brian and Kyle, her sisters Hilary McKenna and Melissa Hunter, her brothers Charles Brown and Peter Brown, 6 brothers-in-law, 6 sisters-in-law, and 21 nephews and nieces. Her father Richard Brown, her mother Kathryn Brown, her sister June Real, and her brother Richard Brown preceded her in death. Relatives and friends are invited to Kathy's Life Celebration at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA, on Thursday, September 26, from 6:00pm 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 9151 Ely's Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Inurnment will be private. Online condolences and fond memories of Kathy may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com