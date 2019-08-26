Lillian Louise Latham 83, of Montross, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Lillian was a co-owner of Latham Plumbing and Heating in her earlier years. In her later years she was director of Bethany House in Northern Virginia and worked for Tri-County Carpet. Lillian was one of the founding members of Monroe Bay Assembly of God. She was also instrumental in establishing L.T.N. Food Pantry in King George along with her beloved Descending Dove family. She was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, and a faithful friend to those who knew her. Lillian left behind a footprint in everyone's heart and her legacy will continue on. Survivors include her children, Lori L. Brown (Joseph) and Cynthia L. Marker (William); four grandchildren Jeremy S. Griggs, Ginger L. Vander Haeghe (David), Kenneth M. Jones (Nikki), and Kristin L. Davis (Jonathan); and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Malloch; sister Mary Werner; and brother John Malloch. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be private In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love Thy Neighbor Food Pantry at www.kg-ltn.org/donate. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.