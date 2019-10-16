On Friday, October 11th, Della Irene Lauderdale, 72, loving wife of 35 years, mother and grandmother left us to enter her eternal home in paradise. Della was born in West Palm Beach Florida and loved spending every day she could at the beach. She loved to garden, read books and spoil her grandchildren. She was also an adventurist, flying an airplane, sky diving, and car racing. She was a terrific cook and always ready for a good food fight. Della was preceded in death by her son, Larry. She is survived by her husband Wayne, two daughters Dena and Donna, three grandchildren, Cain, Miriah, and Chloe as well as her three sisters, Patricia, Gwen, and Donna, and many other family members. Della's Celebration of Life will be 2 PM Thursday, October 17th at Spotswood Baptist Church 4009 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408