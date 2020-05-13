Doris Ann Eaton Critchfield Lavoie, 86, of Fredericksburg, widow of Kenneth Leo Lavoie, Sr., died Monday, May 11. Daughter of the late William P. Eaton, Sr. and Lena Hirrlinger Eaton, she held various secretarial positions until retiring from George Mason University in 1991. She also worked as typesetter and writer at The Central Virginia Newspaper; but her favorite work was at Antioch Baptist Church as Sunday School teacher and pianist, and later at Blue Ridge Shores Baptist Church. Four children survive her: David Critchfield (Teresa), Donald Critchfield (Laurie), Daniel Critchfield (Christiane), and Diane Critchfield. A private service will be held May 18 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Louisa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Shores Baptist Church, Louisa, VA. Online condolences may be left at woodwardfuneral.com
