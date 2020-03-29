Charles L. "Sonny" "Chuck" Lawrence, (Age 86) passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home in Locust Grove, VA. He was born August 3, 1933 in Middleburg, VA to the late Etta Pearl (Powell) and Henry Ryan Lawrence. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Audrey; daughters, Karen (Gary) Nickerson and Cynthia (Alex) Moreno; cherished grandfather of, Brian (Sarah) and Bradford Nickerson and Morgan (Michael) Nickerson Caridi and Christopher and Ryan Moreno; 2 great- grandchildren, Nash and Quinn Nickerson. No service is scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Lake of the Woods (LOW) Fire & Rescue, Locust Grove, VA 22508. Online condolences and fond memories of Mr. Lawrence may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com