Patricia Dianne Blevins Lawson, 69, of Locust Grove, died on Wednesday, January 2, 2020 at her family's home in Locust Grove. Patricia was born on April 8, 1950 in Marion to Delmer and Dorothy Odhom Blevins. She married Christopher Lawson on November 29, 1969 and he survives. Dianne was a long time resident of Stafford where she lived since leaving her childhood home in White Oak at the age of 19. She graduated from Stafford High School in 1968 and worked for 39 years as a secretary. Dianne loved to go to the mountains, beach, read, and spending quality time with her three granddaughters. She also enjoyed volunteering and helping with suppling care packages to the soldiers in combat overseas. Diane also contributed a lot of time to No Soldiers Forgotten. Survivors include her are her two sons, Daniel Lawson of Mountain Home, ID and Chadwick Lawson of OK; three granddaughters Madeline, Charlize and Averi; mother Dorothy Blevins of Fredericksburg; brother Wayne Blevins of Orange; two nephews, Jason and Brandon Blevins. She was preceded in death by her father, Delmer Blevins and brother Daniel Blevins. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.