Hayden Remington Layton, precious baby boy of Jacob and Rebecca Layton, was born into the arms of angels May 4th, 2020 at his home in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Hayden is survived by his maternal grandmother, Vickie LeBlond, paternal grandparents Michael and Jennifer Layton, maternal great grandparents Ted and Carol Gilkerson and paternal great grandparents Clifford and Stephanie Eichholz, an uncle, Dustin Blanchard and an aunt, Erica Layton. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Spotsylvania County Rescue Squad, the Sheriff's Department, the doctors and nursing staff at Spotsylvania Regional Hospital and the staff at Laurel Hill Funeral Home. The kindness and support of these folks were a tremendous help during our time of need. Although a public service will not be held, the family gathered together one last time and showered Hayden with love and kisses. Hayden brought so much joy to our family and we will always remember him.

