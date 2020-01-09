David Craig Leake, Jr., 50, of Spotsylvania passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home. David was the co-owner of a Leake's Lawn Service with his parents. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his children, Macey and Evan Leake; granddaughter Stella; parents David C. Sr. and Peggy Leake. A service will be held at noon on Saturday, January 11 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethel Christian Church Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.