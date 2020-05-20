Richard Lee Green, Sr. 72, of Stafford County went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1947 in King George County to Roy Green and Elsie Eubank. He was a 1966 graduate of King George High School. He served as a Drill Instructor in the Army Reserves for 6 years and retired after 36 years as an Electronics Technician at NSWC. His passion in life had always been music. He played in many area bands including the Diplomats, Starplay, and most recently, Richard Green's Showtyme Band. His love of music started as early as primary school when he would play guitar and sing for his classmates. He loved to entertain people and show them a good time. He was a perfectionist and truly valued music as a way to bring people together. He is survived by his son Richard L. Green, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl; two grandchildren, Megan and her husband Matthew Shaffer, and Richard L. Green, III (Trey); 2 sisters, Sally Land and Arlene Mason; and 1 brother, Aubrey Green. In his final days, he was surrounded by his loved ones, Richard, Jr., Cheryl, Megan, Matthew, Trey, his nephew, Harold Green, Jr. and his wife Kimberly Green, and his longtime high school friend, Danny Thompson. A private service was held on Tuesday, May 18th to lay him to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
