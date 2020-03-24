John Roy Lee of New Rochelle, New York and resident of Stafford Virginia passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Stafford Hospital in Virginia. He is the brother of deceased Odessa Lee, Gertrude Lee, Clarence Lee, Olivia Lee, and Doris Lee. Surviving sisters Frances (Faridah) Lee-Archer and Shirley Lee-Vega. John R. Lee is predeceased by his first wife Evelyn Jones- Lee and Son John R. Lee Jr. Surviving children from first marriage Cindy Lee, Guy Lee, Brian Lee, Robin Lee-Crawford, Orlando Lee and Jon Lee all reside in NY. John R. Lee is survived by his Second wife Lucy Rivera-Lee and children Michael Dexter Lee, John Roy Lee (Jr.), and Brittany Lee. Eight Grand Children, and Six Great Grand Children, Nieces and Nephews. Interment Long Island National Cemetery Farmingdale, NY