Franklin Eugene Lee, Jr., 82, of King George, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Geety Lee, a son, Frank Eugene Lee, III, Mary Arcand (Kenneth), five grandchildren, Nichole Arcand, Amanda Fulmore (Justin), Kathleen Bell (Anthony), Jordan Lee, and Savannah Lee, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters. A visitation and viewing will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, King George, VA followed by a funeral service to begin at 3:30 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.