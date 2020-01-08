Leedy, Frederick A.

Frederick A. Leedy, 96, died peacefully at home in Springfield, VA, on Jan. 5th. A 23-year resident of Fredericksburg until 2003, he was broker and co-owner of Cooper-Leedy, REALTORS. He received the Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS' Hall of Fame award in 2001, with citations for his integrity, generous heart, and humanitarian work. He was particularly proud of the work he did with members of his longtime church home, St. George's Episcopal Church, and other community leaders to found Loisann's Hope House, which several decades later still serves homeless children and families in Fredericksburg and surrounding counties. Born May 5, 1923, in Bellville, OH, to Melvin Oldfield and Mina Frederick Leedy, he earned a bachelor's degree from Antioch College and a master's degree from the Russian Institute at Columbia University. From January 1943-July 1946, he served as a radio/signal officer with the U.S. Army Air Corps. He subsequently served in the Army Reserve, retiring in 1981 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He is survived by his daughters, Ellen Gorman and Marjorie Green; four granddaughters, Jillian Gorman Villalobos, Charlotte Gorman, Julia Green, and Catherine Green; and sons-in-law, Neil Weinstein and Bob Green. His wife, Janet Kerr Leedy, pre-deceased him. Memorial service arrangements are not complete. Those wishing to honor his life may make contributions to Loisann's Hope House, 902 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.