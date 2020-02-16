USN Lieutenant William Lehmbeck (Retired), 84, passed way unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from complications while at Mary Washington Hospital. Mr. Lehmbeck joined the Navy in 1952 and was assigned to the Naval Submarine service after completing basic training, and served as an electrical engineer. In 1958, Mr. Lehmbeck was selected to join the Navy Nuclear program by Admiral Rickover, who was considered to be the father of the Nuclear Navy. Mr. Lehmbeck was required to complete special training and qualifications. After inclusion into the navy's nuclear service, Mr. Lehmbeck was appointed to sit on the Atomic Energy Commission, a fore runner to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). In addition to being part of the navy nuclear program, Mr. Lehmbeck was also an original plank owner/member of the USS George Washington, the first nuclear ballistic submarine to launch a Polaris missile. He was also involved with the startup and operation of Shippingport Atomic Power Station, the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor used for generating electricity. During his service in the navy, he received several commendations and awards for his service and duty. Due to his skills and talent, Mr. Lehmbeck was then reassigned as a maintenance officer to provide training to the newer members of the nuclear navy, as well as repairing of nuclear submarines. Mr. Lehmbeck was honorably discharged with full honors in 1974. Mr. Lehmbeck then went into the private sector as a nuclear engineer and worked in starting up several commercial nuclear power plants both in the United States and overseas. One such plant was North Anna Power Station, located at Lake Anna, Louisa. After working for several years in the commercial sector, Mr. Lehmbeck entered full retirement in 1982, to enjoy life with his family and to spend time in enjoying his favorite hobbies, which consisted of watching the St. Louis Cardinals, of which he was an avid fan, fixing and repairing all of the items that his family broke. He also pursued his passion in studying World War II history, where he assisted in publishing a book on airfields utilized in WWII. Mr. Lehmbeck was a brave and loyal sailor, as well as a loving father, and grandfather. Mr. Lehmbeck is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Dawn Boxwell (Bart), Lisa Danielson (Vincent); his son, Wm. Lehmbeck Jr. (Starr); his six grandchildren; and his seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, with the rosary beginning at 6 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18. The Mass will be officiated by Fr. John Ziegler. An inurnment will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at Laurel Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.