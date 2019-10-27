Early in the morning on October 7th, Patricia Eugenie Lehtma went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior. Pat proudly served the Department of Defense, Department of Army, and the Department of Veterans Affairs collectively for 39 years before retiring in 2017. She took great pride in civil service and was a true patriot. Her love of the mountains, horses and spending time with her husband Dale, led her to retire in Bluefield, VA. Most important to Pat was her family, wonderful friends that she considered family and her dog, Dusty. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Dale Lehtma, who will deeply miss his soul mate, her son Matthew (Crystal) Cobb of Severna Park, MD., her daughter Jacqueline Harris of Dryfork, WV., stepson Kenny Lehtma, stepdaughter Jennifer Lehtma, grandsons Allen Miley, Scott Miley, Cody Winokur, Luke Cobb, Cade Cobb, Keenan Lehtma, Cody Lehtma, Cody Groves and granddaughter Summer Groves. She is survived by her sister Debra (Chuck) Cobb, her mother Ruth (Wayne) Dylo, stepmother Thelma LaVonne Dube, brother-in-laws Paul And Steve Lehtma sister-in-laws Sharon Vannoy and Kim Bonin, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, retired Maj. Serge Ronald Dube, her brother Ronald Lee Dube and her sister Marcella Ann Ecklin. A memorial will be held at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the banquet room at the Quality Inn, 3350 Big Laurel Hwy., Bluefield, WVA.