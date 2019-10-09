Arthur Ernest Lenart, Sr., (Age 80), of Burr Hill, VA., died on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Culpeper Medical Center. Loving husband of Sandra Lenart, devoted father of Art (Eve), Michelle (Scott) Ewer and Kim (Rennee) Escamilla, cherished grandfather of; Winter, Evin, Aiden, Maya, Jazmin, Cierra, Lorin , Camila and Alan and one great-grandchild, Jacob. He is also survived by a brother in law, Wilburn Lenart. Relatives and friends are invited to Arthur's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Wednesday, October 9th from 6-8 pm and a funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences and fond memories of Arthur may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com