Michael R. Lenox, 81, of Hartwood went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Mr. Lenox, "Mickey" retired after 45 years with the Washington D.C. Carpenters' Union, Local 132. He received numerous awards for his carpentry work. One of his accomplishments that he was most proud of was the Dutch Cabinetry award from the National Gallery of Art. Mr. Lenox was an avid NASCAR fan. Survivors include his son, Toliver M. Lenox (Stacey) of Spotsylvania; three daughters, Julia B. Jones (Glen), Penny D. Whetzler (Louis) of Hartwood and Michelle L. Lenox (Vincent) of Matthews, VA; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Leona Heflin of Midland; brother Benny Lenox Sr. (Norma) of Stafford; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty R. Lenox; great-granddaughter, Kaley Marie Marsden; two sisters, Iva Healy and Minnie Anderson; and four brothers, Mitchell, Edwin, Floyd Sr., and Johnny. The family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Saturday, July 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon Sunday, July 14 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://www.mds-foundation.org, (myelodysplastic syndrome). Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.