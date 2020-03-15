Benny E. Lenox, Sr., 87, passed away at his home after a long illness on March 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Benny loved his family and his Lord and Savior and was a charter member and deacon at Friendship Baptist church and recently a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Fredericksburg. Benny was born in Nokesville, and he was a long-time resident of Stafford County. He was an US Army veteran and an active member of the DAV and American Legion. Benny, a 32nd degree Mason, favored and was most active in the Order of the Eastern Star where he served as Worthy Patron three times. Benny was a career carpenter and progressed his career to Construction Superintendent for the construction of three regional shopping malls. He left heavy commercial construction and became Exhibit Specialist for the National Marine Corps Museum until he retired. Benny is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Norma June Mitchell Lenox; son Benny E. Lenox Jr (Evelyn) and daughter Lisa Kay Lenox Kitts (Scott); grandson Brandon Scott Kitts; granddaughters Lauren Elizabeth Lenox, Megan Jane Lenox Murphy (Jake), Emily Virginia Lenox, and Amber Kay Kitts Trythall (Stephen); and great-grandson Scottie Trythall; and great-granddaughter Erika June Kitts; and his sister Leona Lenox Heflin of Fauquier County. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael M. Lenox and Minnie B. Ritenour Lenox Heflin; brothers Mitchell, Edwin, Floyd, Johnny, and Michael and sisters Iva Healy, and Minnie Anderson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, March 17 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, March 18 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his honor to the charity of your choice. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.