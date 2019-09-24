Benjamin Franklin Lester, 91, passed away on September 17, 2019. Ben is survived by his wife, Cynthia Lester. Ben and his family took pride in his service to his fellow man and community through a near 60 year career in law enforcement - retiring in 1991 as Major of the City of Fredericksburg Police Department. Ben will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life is scheduled for 9/26/19, 6-8 PM at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, VA. Condolences can also be sent to 11280 Pine Hill Rd., King George VA 22485.