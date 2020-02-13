Mildred Levine, loving wife of Mayer Levine and wonderful mother, passed away on February 6th. She was 89 years old. Born in 1930, Mildred was married to Mayer for more than 72 years. They were California natives who came to Virginia in 1967 and have been in Fredericksburg for more than 40 years. Mildred organized and led bridge clubs, volunteered at the Mary Washington Hospital thrift shop, knitted blankets for hospice and was involved in a number of other organizations. Her nature was to give and she helped many people. Mildred is survived by her husband Mayer, six children, twelve grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Her celebration of life service is on Monday, February 17th at 2:30pm at 5116 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg 22407. Anyone who knew Mildred is welcome to attend.