Betty J. Levins, 80, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Levins worked for the Sheraton Hotel in Fredericksburg. Later in life, she worked for the FBI at Quantico. Mrs. Levins was a member of Manna Ministries. She is survived by her children, Deborah Poole and Kenneth Levins; grandchildren Justin, Jeremy, Brittany and Elizabeth; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy Rogers and Joyce Zahabi. A service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chiapas Missions Fund, C/O Manna Ministries, 482 Promised Land Lane, Locust Grove, VA 22508. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.