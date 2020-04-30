Amanda Lewis of Spotsylvania Virginia, departed this life on April 26, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Alexandria Virginia. She survived by her mother Ida Lewis, daughter Kamren Lewis, son Leon J. Carter III (LJ), a devoted companion Leon James Carter, jr. (Jamie), 5 brothers and 6 sisters. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Piney Branch Baptist Church, Spotsylvania. Guestbook available at Brooks Funeral Home.com

