Amanda Lewis of Spotsylvania Virginia, departed this life on April 26, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Alexandria Virginia. She survived by her mother Ida Lewis, daughter Kamren Lewis, son Leon J. Carter III (LJ), a devoted companion Leon James Carter, jr. (Jamie), 5 brothers and 6 sisters. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Piney Branch Baptist Church, Spotsylvania. Guestbook available at Brooks Funeral Home.com
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.