Charles Fielding Lewis, 74, of Spotsylvania County passed away on April 5, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Charles served in the USMC from 1965-1969, serving in both Vietnam and Okinawa, Japan. After his return to the states he began employment with the Dept. of Army, serving in multiple roles until his retirement in 2004. Charles enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, raising animals and tending to his garden. He is best known among family and friends for his unique homemade wines and ice cream. Survivors include his sons, Adam Lewis (Terri) and Brian Lewis; grandchildren Aiden Lewis and Jaxon Lewis; siblings Cynthia Chilton, Debby Creech and Myrna Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Blanche Lewis and his brother Philip Lewis. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, The Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.