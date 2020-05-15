Gregory John "Greg" Lewis of Fredericksburg passed away at Mary Washington Hospital Saturday morning May 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was 62 years old. Born September 11, 1957 at Medical College Hospital in Richmond to Hellen and Kenny Lewis, Greg grew up in Richmond and graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in June 1976. Greg received vocational training as an electrician's helper, worked several years in his father's amusement business as a route salesman, took classes at the Fredericksburg Bible Institute, and was his mother's caregiver for the past eight years. Greg was a loving son and brother and a good friend to many. He leaves behind his mother, Hellen Lewis Hiltner; his sister, Pam Sullivan; his brother-in law, George Karpodinis; his former wife, Yessi Barrera with whom he remained close; his aunt and uncle, Pat and Frank Gornto; his aunt and uncle, Judy and Tom Roberts; as well as numerous cousins and friends. Greg was a devout Christian and a serious student of the Bible. His profound religious beliefs sustained him during his difficult times in life and helped make him a kindhearted and decent man. The family has made private funeral plans at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg and he will be buried at Westhampton Memorial in Richmond. To honor his memory, in lieu of flowers please send contributions to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
