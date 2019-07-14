Gordon Nelson Lewis, II, 65, of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from heart complications. Gordon was born in Chincoteague to Gordon and Jacqueline (Hickman) Lewis. He served in the United States Air Force as a Law Enforcement Specialist for eight years. On June 6, 1986, he married Jeanette (Brooks) Lewis. Gordon worked for Southland Log Homes and he was a member of the Elks. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Gordon was known by all for his sense of humor and great personality. Gordon will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jeanette; his two children, son Paul (Stacey) Deal and daughter Danielle (Josh) Cate; his two brothers, Jimmy (Faith) and Kenny (Sheryl) Lewis; his two brother-in-laws, David (JoAnne) and Jeff (Carol) Brooks; his four grandchildren, Audrey, Carly, Addilyn, and Colin; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. Committal of ashes will follow at 12 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.