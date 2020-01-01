Jerone Joshua Lewis, 28 and Dejaun Vonte Lewis, 27 of Orange, Virginia departed life unexpectedly of a car accident in Goochland, Virginia on Monday, December 23, 2019. Jerone and Dejaun are the sons of Eugene Jerome Lewis of Carneys Point, New Jersey and Helen Louise Lewis of Orange, Virginia; Grand Parents, John Carter Gentry of Madison, Virginia and Hazel Ruth Lewis of Spotsylvania, Virginia. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the auditorium at Madison County High School, Madison, Virginia. The viewing will be held from 12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m., with service following at 1:00p.m.. The Repass will be held in the cafeteria. Funeral services provided by Horizon Funeral Home at 750 Old Brandy Road, Culpeper, Virginia 22701.