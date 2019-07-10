Larry Lewis, 68, of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2019. Larry was born on May 28, 1951 in Vidalia, Georgia to Talmadge Lewis and Betty (Morris) Bunch. He joined the Army in 1972 and served for 26 years including with the Criminal Investigation and Military Police Units. On June 9, 1973, he married Rose Ann (Donahue) Lewis. In 2002, he received his law degree from George Mason University. Larry was active in Faith Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia and served as a Sunday school teacher, Men's group leader, deacon, and clerk. Larry is survived by his wife, Rose Ann; his son, Damien; his daughter, Lauren (Jonathan); his grandchildren, Mira and Simon; and his brother, Alan (Rebecca). A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Faith Baptist Church. Interment will be held in Culpeper National Cemetery on Friday, July 12. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association or Faith Baptist Church of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.