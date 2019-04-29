Lula Woolfolk Lewis', (86) earthly departure and heavenly ascension occurred on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was married to the late Leon C. Lewis, Sr., for 61 years. Mrs. Lewis was a member of Arm of The Lord Ministries, where she worked in the culinary ministry. She loved reading the bible daily, baking, gardening, helping those in need and spending time enjoying her family. Although no longer with us in body, her loving memory lives on in the lives of her family and friends. She leaves behind her five children, Sandra Wright, Frederick Lewis (Jacqueline), Mildred Lewis, Camille Johnson (Rufus), and Leon Lewis, Jr. (Vanessa). She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one loving sister, Martha White and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Laurel Hill Funeral Home at 11 am.. "A Life Well Spent" Online condolences my be made at laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Funeral Homes
A family owned, full service florist
Flowers & Gifts
540-825-4440
A family owned, full service florist