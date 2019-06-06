Beverly Jane Leyfert, 93, passed away at Falls Run Nursing and Rehab on June 5, 2019. Beverly was born in White Haven, PA and was the youngest of four children. She was preceded in death by her husband David L. Leyfert. Beverly and Dave were married over 63 years and Beverly leaves behind three children; Dava Burke (Ernie), Geary Leyfert (Kathy), and Michelle Dunphy (Greg); two grandchildren, Derek Burke (Kristen) and Leslie Hamilton (Lance); four great grandchildren, Justin, Ashtyn, Kehler and Ryan; and her dear friend Ingrid Kuhnert. Beverly worked many different jobs throughout her life. Before children and while still living in Pennsylvania, she worked in a dress factory, she packed dynamite at Atlas Powder Company, she painted torpedoes during the war and worked part-time at Jay's, a local store that served up the best ice cream sundaes and milk shakes. Once they moved to Virginia, Beverly began working in the school cafeteria and served there several years before retiring. Beverly and Dave traveled extensively during their retirement years touring the United States and abroad. The family would like to express their gratitude to Falls Run Nursing and Rehab for their excellent care and compassion to Beverly. There are several nurses and nurse assistants that were very kind and special to the family. Special thanks go out to nurses Monica, Dee, Donna, Sarita, Jade and Lovely, as well as the director and assistant director of nursing Amanda and Jess. Also, a very special thanks to all of the nurse assistants but especially to Carmen, Jessica, Amber, Jewel, and Katie who cared for mom on a regular basis. The family will receive friends from 11 am to Noon on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. Interment will be private at Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com