William T. (Chip) Limbrick, Jr. William (Chip) Limbrick, of Armuchee, GA passed away on April 11, 2020. Chip was born September 30, 1942 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to William Thomas and Olyvee Folden Limbrick. He graduated from James Monroe High School and moved to Georgia in 1961. He received degrees from Georgia Military College, Berry College, Ole Miss, and Jacksonville State College. He began teaching biology at Armuchee High School in 1967 and retired in 1997. He loved teaching and his students, and they loved him and respected his unique teaching methods. He was Teacher of the Year and Star Teacher eight times. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ellen; two daughters, Laurie Limbrick-Thompson, her husband, Wyatt Wheeler Thompson, Jr. (Pete), Raleigh, NC and Allison Limbrick; three grandchildren, Caroline Coyle and her husband, Alex, Covell Folden Thompson, and Wyatt Wheeler Thompson III. He is also survived by brother, Ted Limbrick and his wife, Joan, and nephews, Christopher and Cameron, Fredericksburg, VA and sister, Vaughan Limbrick, Alexandria, VA. Chip enjoyed canoeing, fishing, gardening, music, photography, and travel. He and Ellen traveled to all 50 states, seven continents, and visited over 37 foreign countries. He always liked to return to Fredericksburg and fish the Rappahannock River with his fishing buddies. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Rome/Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161
