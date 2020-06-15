Peggy Guy Limerick, 84, of Stafford County went to be with the lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. Peggy was a lifelong member of Ramoth Baptist Church, and a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the happiest when her children and grandchildren were around. Peggy taught many lessons to us while sitting on the front porch snapping beans and shucking corn. Sunday dinners at home with the entire family sitting around the table were very near and dearest to her heart. Survivors include her beloved best friend and husband of 65 years, Arthur; three children, Melinda Kube, Jackie Limerick and Arthur "Artie" Limerick, Jr. (wife Terri); two grandchildren, Brittany Kube Payne (husband Brandon) and Kayla Limerick; one great-granddaughter, Kyndall Payne; two sisters, Francis Shelton and Janet Barnowsky, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Louise Shackelford Guy; and her sisters, Helen June Gordon and Janice Guy. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her caregiver of five years, Charlotte Curfiss. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 15 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16 at Ramoth Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
