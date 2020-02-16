Juanita Alicia Linares, 88, of Fredericksburg, went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. Juanita was born September 14, 1931 in Laredo, TX. Growing up in Laredo, she met the love her life, Rodolfo Linares. They would spend their weekends courting and dancing. Both would become amateur accomplished dancers. Within minutes of starting a dance, Rod and Juanita would clear a dance floor, to the amazement of other couples. They were married in Laredo and would move to Northern VA in 1958, after Rod received his U.S. Army orders. Juanita would go on to join the Texas based Southland Corporation 7-11 and retired after 30 years of devoted service. While working at Southland, she participated in a national contest, to name and launch a new hot dog. She submitted the name "The Big Bite". When she received her check, trophy and letter of appreciation, she was tickled and humbled. Her friends would tease her, "Juanita that's your legacy!" Juanita had big heart, and throughout her life would help people who were in need or disadvantaged. Often, Juanita and Rod would let people in need live with them at no charge, helping them establish credit, find transportation, employment, housing, and asking for nothing return. Juanita has two young grandchildren Joshua David Linares and Isaiah James Linares. She would say, "I waited 77 years to become a Grandmother." They were her greatest joy. Juanita is survived by her son Rodolfo; her daughter-in-law, Krista; and her grandsons, Joshua and Isaiah Linares. While we will miss her, we are comforted in knowing she is with Christ, and we will see her again. "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!" The service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 20 in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.