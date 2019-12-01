Jeffrey S. Linden, 70, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Jeff was born in Tekamah, NE on October 28, 1949. Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Linden; daughter Sarah Linden (Jason Vassilicos) of Washington, D.C.; and brother-in-law Steve Adams of Omaha, NE. He will be greatly missed and always in our thoughts as a kind, intelligent, and positive person. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Jeff's memory by donating to the Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510 (https://www.ihcc.org/Connected/Give). Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.