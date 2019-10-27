Dorothy Currier Lippincott, 99, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Dorothy was born on November 25, 1919 to the late Charles P. and Mary Collins Currier in Paris, TN. Dorothy served a number of years as choir director at Oakland Baptist Church in Roanoke and Fairview Baptist Church in Fredericksburg during her husband's pastorates. She was later music teacher and choral director for Spotsylvania Co. Schools in both Spotsylvania High School and Chancellor Elementary School. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Lippincott and partner, Cal Farmer; her son, John Charles Lippincott and wife, Shelley; her daughter, Martha Jo Pearson and husband, Rob; her grandchildren, Chris Austin, Bobby and Dylan Pearson, Courtney McCann, Matthew Smith; and great-grandsons Jakob, and Joshua. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Tony Currier and her husband of 55 years, Rev. James W. Lippincott. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Betty, Tine, and the staff at Edley Place for their compassionate care of mom during her final years. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 2 at Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St. Fredericksburg, VA. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com